A draft law on the release of mobilized men under the age of 25 into the reserve was submitted to the Council

The Verkhovna Rada registered draft law No. 12147, which proposes to release men aged 18-25 who had the status of limited fitness and were mobilized into the reserve.

On October 9, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 11379-d, which exempted from mobilization Ukrainians under the age of 25 who had the status of limited fitness before it was canceled in March 2024.

At first, the document contained a rule that already mobilized men under the age of 25 should be released into the reserve. However, before the adoption of the law, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security reviewed its previous decision and decided to exclude this provision.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, explained that the decision to remove the demobilization norm was made due to the fact that it would lead to the collapse of certain sections of the front.

He also said that a relevant directive was adopted, according to which mobilized men under the age of 25 were not assigned to difficult areas of the fund.

Why were men under the age of 25 mobilized in Ukraine

Currently, conscripts are not subject to mobilization in Ukraine. These are men aged 18 to 25 who have not served in the army, have no military experience, and have not completed a military course.

However, during military registration, some men received the status of "unfit in peacetime, but limited military fitness" due to their health. Such men were transferred from the category of "conscripts" to the category of "military conscripts". Therefore, during martial law, they began to be mobilized, even if they were not yet 25 years old.

