Men under the age of 25 were exempted from military service in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) approved in general draft law No. 11379-d, which provides for the exemption from mobilization of Ukrainians under the age of 25. 311 MPs voted pro.

The MP from the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

This draft law prohibits the mobilization of men aged 18 to 25, who had the status of "limited fitness" before the changes in the mobilization legislation.

Also, the law allows those who fall under this category and who have already managed to be mobilized to be released into the reserve.

Why is this important?

Currently, conscripts are not subject to mobilization in Ukraine. These are men aged 18 to 25 who have not served in the army, have no military experience, and have not completed a military course.

However, during military registration, some men received the status of "unfit in peacetime, but limited military fitness" due to their health. Such men were transferred from the category of "conscripts" to the category of "military conscripts". Therefore, during martial law, they began to be mobilized, even if they were not yet 25 years old.

In March 2024, the Verkhovna Rada abolished the concept of "limited fitness". People with such a conclusion must re-pass the military medical commission and receive one of two statuses: "fit" or "unfit".

