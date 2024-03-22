The Verkhovna Rada canceled the concept of “limited suitability”. People with such a conclusion must re-pass the MMC

Men of conscription age who received a conclusion of "limited suitability" during the military medical commission (MMC) must undergo a medical examination again. Corresponding changes are provided for by the adopted draft law No. 10313, which defines only two states: "fit" and "unfit" for military service. The repeated medical commission must determine to which category a person should now be assigned, if he was previously considered "limited fit".

The Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Social Development Nataliia Kalmykova said on the air of the “Yedyni Novyny” telethon that this "will make life easier for tens of thousands of people"

According to her, military relatives and servicemen themselves have repeatedly appealed to various authorities with a request to settle this issue.

What is draft law No. 10313 about

On March 21, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general the draft law on ensuring the rights of military personnel and policemen to social protection.

The document provides the opportunity to be treated for up to 12 months (especially abroad) without undergoing medical examination, the possibility of releasing servicemen to care for a sick child under the age of 14, and leave for servicemen in the event of a child being born or after being injured.