In the second reading, the Parliament adopted the draft law on military benefits

In the second reading, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopted draft law No. 10313 "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding Ensuring the Rights of Military and Police Officers to Social Protection."

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

A total of 296 MPs supported the bill. Before that, the committee finalized the document:

supported the possibility of servicemen being treated for up to 12 months, including abroad, without the need to undergo a military medical examination after four months;

established at the level of the law a cash payment of 15 million hryvnias to the family of a soldier who died in the war.

Also, this document provides for the solution of other problematic issues of the social sphere in the army:

the possibility of a one-time leave upon the birth of a child with the preservation of financial support in full;

the possibility for wounded military personnel, based on the decision of the military medical commissions (MMCs), to be treated abroad for more than four months if necessary;

establishment of norms against gender discrimination and against sexual harassment;

permission to hire civilians as military chaplains.

Along with this, the draft law envisages the introduction of new powers for state bodies on humanitarian aid issues related to the mandatory quality control of humanitarian aid provided to the Defense Forces. And also — establishes responsibility for the lack of official quality control of goods (items) of humanitarian aid.