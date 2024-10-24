Venezuelan opposition leaders received the Sakharov Prize “For Freedom of Thought”

The Andrei Sakharov Prize "For Freedom of Thought" in 2024 was awarded to the leaders of the Venezuelan opposition, Maria Corina Machado and her associate, former presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez.

"This award symbolizes the recognition of Machado as the leader of the democratic forces of Venezuela, and González as the elected president of the country," the European Parliament said.

In 2023, Machado became a candidate for the presidency of Venezuela from the opposition, but she was disqualified by the National Electoral Council controlled by the current president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro. Instead of Machada, her associate Edmundo González became the presidential candidate.

However, in July 2024, Nicolás Maduro was recognized as the winner of the presidential elections in Venezuela for the third time, although the opposition claimed fraud. This caused a wave of protests in Venezuela — there were deaths and injuries. The election results were not recognized by the leading democratic countries of the world, in particular the USA and the European Union.

After that, a court in Venezuela issued an arrest warrant for Edmundo González — he was forced to move to Spain, where he requested political asylum.

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metzola, said that the EU supports the people of Venezuela and the opposition leaders in their struggle for the countryʼs democratic future.

The Sakharov Prize "For Freedom of Thought" is an annual award of the European Parliament, which is awarded for achievements in such areas as the protection of human rights and their fundamental freedoms, the development of democracy and the upholding of the rule of law, respect for international legislation, and the protection of minority rights. Last year, it was awarded to an Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by the morality police.

