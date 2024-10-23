Trump accused the British Labor Party of meddling in the US presidential election

The headquarters of US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) against the Labor Party of Great Britain, accusing it of "blatant foreign interference" in the election and supporting Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

This is reported by the BBC.

The complaint cites news and media reports about contacts between Labor and Kamala Harrisʼ campaign and volunteering, which Trumpʼs campaign calls illegal aid. The complaint cites, among other things, a newspaper report that Labor traveled to the US to campaign for Harris.

The Republicanʼs HQ claims it found a post on LinkedIn in which a Labor Party official said "nearly 100" current and former party members would travel to the US for the election race.

According to the rules of the US Federal Election Commission, foreign nationals can work as staff volunteers, if they do not receive compensation for it.

The Labor Party has not officially commented on the situation, nor has Kamala Harrisʼ headquarters. The BBC notes that it is considered normal for party officials in Great Britain to be in contact with colleagues in the United States. The Conservative Party of Great Britain and the Republican Party of the United States used to do this.

Subsequently, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in a BBC commentary, played down the claims of Trumpʼs staff that the Labor Party tried to interfere in the US presidential election. And he added that the party has volunteers who took part in almost all elections.

In July 2024, the opposition Labor Party led by Keir Starmer, who became the countryʼs prime minister, won the parliamentary elections in Great Britain.

Elections in the USA

This yearʼs presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024. Donald Trump became the Republican candidate in mid-July and presented his vice presidential candidate, JD Vance. Vance consistently opposes aid to Ukraine and says that Kyiv will have to cede some territories for a ceasefire.

Incumbent Joe Biden was supposed to be the Democratic nominee, but after an unsuccessful debate with Trump in June, he came under fire and pressure from the leaders and donors of the US Democratic Party. So on July 21, Biden officially announced that he was withdrawing from the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate.

On August 21, Harris became the official candidate of the Democratic Party. Her vice-presidential candidate is Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, known for his support of Ukraine and sharp criticism of Trump and Vance.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.