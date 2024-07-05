Keir Starmer officially became the Prime Minister of Britain after an audience with King Charles III

Labor leader Keir Starmer officially became the 58th Prime Minister of Great Britain after being appointed by the British monarch Charles III.

In the parliamentary elections in Great Britain, the opposition Labor Party led by Keir Starmer won, due to which Rishi Sunak resigned as Prime Minister, yielding to Starmer.

After the election results were announced, Keir Starmer arrived at Buckingham Palace with his wife Victoria for an audience with Charles III. There, Starmer was given the power to form a government in His Majestyʼs name.

Labor last won an election in 2005. In that election, they won 410 seats in the House of Commons, one of the partyʼs best ever results.

Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak has announced that he is resigning. He will also have an audience with King Charles III to make it official. Sunak will also resign as leader of the Conservative Party.