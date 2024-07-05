Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak is resigning

Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak has informed that he is resigning.

Sunak made a farewell statement, apologizing to voters and saying he had heard a clear signal from the people that the government of the United Kingdom must change. Will soon meet with King Charles III to formally resign. Sunak will also resign as leader of the Conservative Party.

The conservative party led by Rishi Sunak lost the parliamentary elections to Labor. The leader of the Labor Party Keir Starmer will become the new Prime Minister of Great Britain. His political force won the elections for the first time in 14 years.

The official count of results by constituencies already confirms that Labor is winning 412 seats in the House of Commons — 326 seats were needed to form a majority. This is one of the partyʼs best results in history. The conservative party gets only 121 seats in the parliament.