The European Commission is demanding an investigation into the death of journalist Viktoriia Roschyna in Russian captivity

MEPs demand an investigation into the death of journalist Roschyna in Russian captivity.

This was discussed during the debate in the European Parliament regarding the situation with the protection of journalistsʼ rights, the correspondent of Ukrinform reports.

"It is absolutely necessary to conduct a thorough and independent investigation as soon as possible, which will fully clarify all the circumstances of Viktoria Roshchinaʼs death, and we will demand that Russia stop abusing its criminal system to intimidate journalists and other citizens through politically motivated criminal investigations against them," said the rapporteur from the European Commission Wopke Hookstra.

According to him, the death of Viktoria Roshchyna in Russian custody is another example of Russia ignoring international obligations.

"It was the Russian authorities and no one else who took full responsibility for her safety, health and physical integrity when they arbitrarily detained her in the temporarily occupied territories in August 2023," said the European Commissioner.

The capture and death of Viktoriia Roshchyna

The first time Victoriia Roschyna was captured by the Russians was in March 2022. She was traveling from Zaporizhzhia to Mariupol, and ended up in occupied Berdyansk, where she was held for 10 days. There, the journalist was forced to record a video denying claims to Russia.

Within a year, on August 3, 2023, Roschyna disappeared in the temporarily occupied territories, from where she was supposed to report. After August 3, Victoria did not contact her. In May 2024, Russia confirmed that it was again holding her captive.

On October 10, it became known that Roshchyna died during the staging from Taganrog to Moscow. What caused her death and when it happened were not reported.

HUR representative Andriy Yusov told Babel that Ukraine had already agreed on Roschynaʼs return home and that she should return to Ukraine in the near future.

On October 11, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reclassified the criminal proceedings opened based on the fact of her disappearance, adding part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is a violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

Russia has not yet handed over the body of journalist Victoria Roschyna, who died in Russian captivity, to Ukraine.

