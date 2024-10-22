SBU: Law enforcement officers canceled 4 000 conclusions on disability and informed 64 officials of MSEC about suspicion

The law enforcement officers have already notified 64 MSEC officials of suspicion of participation in corruption schemes in the ranks of medical and social expert commissions, and also canceled 4 106 fictitious conclusions about disability.

This was stated by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Malyuk, following the results of the NSDC meeting, SBU reports.

In 2024, 9 officials were already convicted for large-scale corruption schemes in the medical and social expert commissions.

Currently, law enforcement officers are checking almost 2 400 officials for the facts of illegally obtaining disability.

Also, the Security Service of Ukraine exposed and stopped the activities of 8 organized criminal groups, which included representatives of MSEC in different regions of Ukraine.

What preceded

At the beginning of October, the court took the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC Tetyana Krupa into custody. She is suspected of illegal enrichment for millions of hryvnias in the case of illegal registration of disability for men.

Law enforcement officers searched the office and residence of Tetyana Krupa — found millions of dollars in cash, as well as undeclared assets and millions in foreign accounts. The law enforcement officers claim that they exposed Krupa and her son — the head of the regional Pension Fund — for illegal enrichment.

Subsequently, the publication Censor.NET stated that Krupa was involved in granting a disability group to 51 officials of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin has ordered an official investigation into the granting of disability to prosecutors. Soon after that, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office Oleksiy Oliynyk was dismissed on his own accord.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky scheduled a meeting of NSDC regarding the situation with medical and social expert commissions, after which Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin resigned.

On October 22, the Security Service exposed the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC) in corruption schemes to evade the draft.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.