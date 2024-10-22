Access to the power line damaged by the Russians was restored at the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Energy workers restored one of the power lines of the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which was disconnected from the network on October 21 due to Russian shelling.

This is reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Energy workers began repair and restoration work as soon as the security situation allowed. Currently, the ZNPP receives electricity through two power lines. At the same time, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko emphasized that as long as the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) remains under Russian occupation, the situation is dangerous.

"Only the return of control over the nuclear power plant to Ukraine can guarantee the safe operation of Europeʼs largest nuclear power plant," Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko emphasized.

Before the capture by the Russians, the station consumed electricity from its own four power transmission lines and three reserve lines. When a nuclear power plant has only one power source, there is a threat of a nuclear and radiation accident, says “Energoatom”. If the only working line goes down, it will mean the loss of external power to the station with emergency diesel generators running. After all, their resources are limited both by working time and by the availability of diesel fuel. Thus, the start of diesel generators means the beginning of the countdown to the start of nuclear fuel melting.

The Russians occupied ZNPP in early March 2022 — since then it has been under their control. During this time, there were eight complete blackouts and one partial blackout at ZNPP.

From September 2022, the IAEA mission is stationed at the station. Ukraine insists on the withdrawal of the Russian occupiers from the station. President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasizes that while Russian soldiers are at ZNPP, "the world remains on the brink of a nuclear catastrophe." Russia refuses to create a demilitarized zone at ZNPP.

