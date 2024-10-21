Babel sources: Zaluzhny wrote the book “My War” — the first in the trilogy

The former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and now the ambassador to Great Britain Valerii Zaluzhny wrote the book "My War" — the first in a trilogy.

Babel was informed about this by sources from Zaluzhnyʼs entourage.

The memoirs deal with events from the childhood of the ex-head of the commissar to February 24, 2022. However, several chapters are devoted to the already full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The book "My War" became the first in a trilogy — the next two will be called "Our War" and "Their War". The first book is completely finished and will be in bookstores soon. Now Valerii Zaluzhny is working on the second — "Our War".

When Babel asked whether the book is the start of the former head of stateʼs political career, sources from his entourage said that Zaluzhny is not going into politics. And despite the offer to join political projects or start his own, in the foreseeable future he plans to focus on his work as Ukraineʼs ambassador to Great Britain.