Zelensky approved Zaluzhnyiʼs candidacy for the position of ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom

President Volodymyr Zelensky approved the candidacy of Valerii Zaluzhnyi for the position of Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIA).

The agency sent the British side a corresponding request for an agreman — the preliminary consent of the government of the host state to receive the ambassador of another state.

"General Valerii Zaluzhnyi told me about exactly this direction for himself — diplomatic one," Zelensky said in an evening video message.

Previously, the ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom was Vadym Prystaiko, who was dismissed by the president in July 2023. Here is his resignation letter.