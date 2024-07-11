Zaluzhnyi officially began to perform the duties of the ambassador of Ukraine to Britain

The former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi officially took up the duties of ambassador to Great Britain.
He reported this in Telegram.
Zaluzhnyi noted that he handed over copies of credentials to the vice-marshal of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Royal Palace, to the head of the protocol department of the British Foreign Ministry, Victoria Busby.
"Ukraineʼs victory in the war with the Russian aggressor remains the main priority of my activity and that of the embassy," he added.
- On February 8, 2024, Valery Zaluzhny was dismissed from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. Oleksandr Syrskyi became the commander-in-chief instead. Before that, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Zaluzhny — they discussed updating the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The president offered Zaluzhny to "continue to be in the team."
- On March 7, 2024, it became known that President Zelensky approved the candidacy of Valery Zaluzhny for the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. A request for an agreement was sent to the British side.