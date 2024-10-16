Syrskyi says that Britain is working out “its own proposals” for the implementation of Ukraineʼs victory plan

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi spoke by phone with the Chief of the Defense Staff of Great Britain, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin.

Syrskyi reported this in a telegram.

"They separately discussed the possibilities of hitting the enemyʼs military facilities in operational and strategic depth. Currently, the British side is working out its own proposals as part of the practical implementation of the victory plan," the message reads.

He also emphasized that the main pillars of Ukrainian-British military cooperation are the supply of military equipment and weapons, military training, as well as increasing the efficiency of the use of high-tech weapons.

Ukraineʼs victory plan

Back in August, Zelensky said that he plans to present a Ukrainian victory plan to Biden and presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in September. It is known that it contains four main points and one more that Ukraine needs after the end of the war. The Times wrote that it was about the following points:

a request for Western security guarantees such as a mutual defense pact within NATO membership;

the continuation of Ukraineʼs operation in the Kursk region of Russia in order to have a "territorial trump card" for negotiations;

request for "specific" modern weapons;

international financial assistance for the ruined economy of Ukraine.

The Bloomberg agency also noted that the plan includes clauses on invitations to NATO and membership in the EU.

