Ukraine rejects accusations spread by a number of international media of alleged involvement in the supply of drones to rebels in Mali.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and also denied all accusations, which are periodically made by high-ranking officials of the Republic of Mali and the Republic of Niger, of Ukraineʼs alleged involvement in "collaboration with terrorists."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also denies accusations that Ukraine allegedly transfers Western weapons and equipment from its allies to the Sahel region. Ukraine has an extensive system of monitoring and control over weapons that come from international partners.

"In the context of groundless accusations from the governments of Mali and Niger against Ukraine, we call on you to stop spreading false information that repeats the false propaganda narratives of the aggressor state of Russia," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote.

Ukraine seeks to develop mutually beneficial relations with all African states on the basis of equality, non-interference in internal affairs, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries.

What preceded

At the end of July, Tuareg rebels killed and wounded dozens of the PMC “Wagner” mercenaries in Mali. During the shooting, the author of the well-known "Wagner" Telegram channel “Gray Zone” Nikita with the call sign "Belyi" and a number of influential commanders were killed.

Subsequently, the Tuareg rebels published an appeal to Ukrainians in the Ukrainian language, where they expressed solidarity with Ukraine in the fight against Russia and offered to hand over the captured mercenaries of the PMC “Wagner”.

In August, Mali severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine. The transitional government was outraged by the words of the representative of Ukrainian intelligence (known as GUR) Andriy Yusov, which allegedly indicated support for the Tuareg rebels — in one of his broadcasts, Yusov said that the Tuareg rebels "received the necessary information that allowed them to conduct a successful operation against Russian war criminals."

The agency also accused the Ukrainian government of aggression and undermining the sovereignty of Mali. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called this step "short-sighted and hasty". Following Mali, Niger severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine on August 7, accusing Kyiv of supporting "terrorist groups."