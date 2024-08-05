Mali severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine after Tuareg rebels in the north of the country killed dozens of Russian mercenaries of the PMC "Wagner". The transitional government was outraged by the words of Ukrainian intelligence spokesman Andrii Yusov, which allegedly indicate Ukraineʼs support for this attack.

The corresponding communique was published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mali.

Last week, Yusov said that the Tuareg rebels "received the necessary information that made it possible to conduct a successful operation against Russian war criminals."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mali noted that they noted Yusovʼs words "with deep surprise" and believe that his statement "recognizes Ukraineʼs involvement in the cowardly, treacherous and barbaric attack of armed terrorist groups."

They also mentioned the comment of the Ambassador of Ukraine to Senegal Yuriy Pyvovarov on the message of the spokesperson of Ukrainian intelligence. Because of this Pyvovarovʼs comment, Senegalese foreign ministry even summoned him to their office the other day.

The agency also accused the Ukrainian government of aggression and undermining the sovereignty of Mali.

They also agreed with Russiaʼs "assessment" of Ukraineʼs actions, which "warned the world about the neo-Nazi and criminal nature of the Ukrainian government, which is an ally of international terrorism." Therefore, taking into account all this, the official Bamako "immediately" breaks diplomatic relations with Kyiv.

The defeat of the mercenaries of the PMC "Wagner" in Mali

On July 28, it became known that the Tuareg rebels killed and wounded dozens of mercenaries of the PMC “Wagner”. The Russian propaganda agency TASS, citing sources, as well as "military commander" Semyon Pegov, wrote that during the shooting, the author of the famous "Wagner" Telegram channel “Gray Zone” Nikita (with the call sign "Belyi") died.

The commander of the Russian mercenaries in Mali Anton Yelizarov with the call sign "Lotus" also died. He participated in the invasion of Ukraine and led the assaults near Popasna, Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Vuhlehirsk TPP and Soledar. Before that, he killed people in the Central African Republic (CAR) and Syria. Lotus has the title of Hero of the Russian Federation, as well as "DPR" and "LPR". Both “Lotus” and “Belyi” tortured Ukrainians, something they were very proud of.

Tuareg rebels published an appeal to Ukrainians in Ukrainian on July 28. They expressed solidarity with Ukraine in the fight against Russia and offered to hand over the captured mercenaries of the PMC "Wagner".

The next day, the death of the Wagnerians in Mali was confirmed by the Russian Telegram channel “Razgruzka Wagner”, which is associated with the leadership of the PMC “Wagner”.