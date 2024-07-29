The PMC “Wagner” confirmed the death of Russian mercenaries in Mali

The Russian Telegram channel “Razgruzka Wagner”, which is associated with the leadership of the PMC “Wagner”, confirmed the death of mercenaries in northern Mali.

According to "Razgruzka Wagner", on July 22-27, mercenaries of the PMC "Wagner" conducted combat operations against the "Coordination Movement of Azawad" (CMA) and the local group "Al-Qaeda" (JNIM) in the area of Tin Zahuatin settlement.

It is alleged that the mercenaries, under the leadership of Russian militant Sergei "Prud" Shevchenko, allegedly repelled several insurgent attacks, but on July 27 only three of them remained. Shevchenko also died, writes “Razgruzka Wagner”.

The statement did not specify how many militants of the PMC "Wagner" died in total. However, the rebels claimed that they managed to kill about 20 "Wagnerians".