Maliʼs Tuareg rebels did not receive any outside help in their late July battles with the countryʼs army and the “Wagnerians”.

This was stated by the representative of the Tuareg rebel alliance in Mali, Mohamed Elmaulud Ramadan, writes Reuters.

"We can clearly say that we did not receive any help from the outside to conduct hostilities in Tinzahuaten," he declared.

Asked if Ukraine had previously helped the rebel movement financially or with training, Ramadan said: "No, we have not received any help from Ukraine."