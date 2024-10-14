Great Britain imposed sanctions on Iran due to the missile attack on Israel on October 1

The UK has imposed new sanctions against people and companies linked to Iranʼs missile program in response to Iranʼs attack on Israel on October 1 this year.

The corresponding statement appeared on the website of the British government.

The restrictions were imposed against the Iranian Space Agency, which develops space launch vehicle technologies used in the development of ballistic missiles, and the Design Bureau (FPSDB), which designs and manufactures various propulsion systems.

The new sanctions list includes seven high-ranking officials of Iranʼs army, air force and two organizations associated with the development of ballistic and cruise missiles.

It is about:

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Iran Abdolrahim Mousav and his deputy Mohammad-Hossein Dadras;

Commander of the Iranian Air Force Hamid Vahed;

commander of intelligence of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mohammad Kazemi;

Chief of the Joint Staff of the Iranian Army, Deputy Chief of Coordination of the Iranian Army Habibollu Sayari;

Ali-Mohammad Naini, press secretary of the QUEER;

Chief Engineer of the Design Bureau of Power Systems Farzanehan Hussain Pourfarzaneh.

What preceded

Since mid-September, Israel has intensified its attacks on the Iranian-controlled Lebanese group Hezbollah.

On September 17, hundreds of pagers belonging to Hezbollah members exploded in Lebanon. As a result, 12 people died and thousands were injured. Already on September 18, a repeated series of explosions rang out in Lebanon — walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah members and car radios were detonated.

Already on September 20, IDF struck the Hezbollah high command in Beirut. The commander of the groupʼs missile division Ibrahim Kubaisi was killed in the attack. And within a week, on September 27, IDF struck the Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. The next day, the Israel Defense Forces and Hezbollah confirmed that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in the attack.

In response, Iran fired hundreds of missiles at Israel on October 1.

