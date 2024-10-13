The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office is investigating the possible execution of 9 Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kurshchyna

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office has initiated criminal proceedings into the alleged shooting of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kurshchyna.

This was reported in the press service of the Prosecutorʼs General.

Investigations were started on the grounds of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

The DeepState project, citing a source in the First Separate Tank Siver Brigade, wrote that on October 10, in the area of the settlement of Zeleny Shlyah in the Kursk region, Russian soldiers shot nine Ukrainian prisoners of war.

DeepState notes that the Ukrainian fighters entered the positions, thinking that they were in the relative rear. However, they were forced to come into contact with the enemy and fired back. They had a limited amount of ammunition, the military surrendered.

DeepState / Telegram

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reacted to information about a possible shooting. On this occasion, he sent letters to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross. This is a gross violation of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

The Russian military executed at least 93 Ukrainian prisoners of war on the battlefield, and 80% of the executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war were recorded this year. The latest case became known on October 6, when a drone of the 12th special purpose brigade "Azov" recorded how the Russians shot Ukrainian prisoners of war in New York in Donetsk region

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.