The Chief of the Armed Forces: Russia transferred 50 000 soldiers from other directions to the Kursk region

Russia transferred approximately 50 000 troops to the Kursk region of the Russian Federation from other areas of the front.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi in a documentary in a telethon.

According to him, this weakened the Russian groups in the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Kramatorsk directions. This is how Ukrainian fighters strengthened their defensive positions.

Analysts of the DeepState team informed that the Russian army pushed the left flank in the Kursk region. The enemy is trying to gain a foothold in the area of the settlements of Novoivanivka and Zelenyi Shlyakh — artillerymen and drone fighters had to enter the battle. According to DeepState, the Russians have recently deployed "a lot of equipment and manpower" to this area.

The Kursk operation

For the first time, it became known about the offensive of the Defense Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation on August 6 — then Russian telegram channels and "military corps" wrote about it.

Until August 12, Ukraine did not officially confirm the operation in the region, until the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that Ukraine controls almost 1 000 km² of the Kursk region of Russia. Syrskyi noted that hundreds of Russian soldiers surrendered on separate days of the operation.

For self-defense, the Ukrainian military formed a buffer zone on the territory of the Kursk region.

On August 15, Ukraine created the first military command post in the Kursk region. At the end of August, Syrskyi stated that Russia had transferred almost 30 000 troops to the Kursk region.

