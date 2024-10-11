Strike on Odesa region on October 9. The number of dead has increased to 9

A 48-year-old man, who suffered from a Russian attack on the port infrastructure of the Odesa region on October 9, died in the hospital. The number of dead is up to nine.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper informed about this.

On the evening of October 9, Russian troops struck Odesa with ballistic missiles. The Russians targeted the port infrastructure, in particular, a civilian ship under the flag of Panama, the container ship Shui Spirit.

Strikes on Ukrainian ports

The Russian army regularly strikes the civilian port infrastructure of Odesa. On October 6, the Russians attacked a St. Kitts and Nevis-flagged civilian vessel in port loaded with corn for export.

And already on October 7, a civilian vessel flying the flag of Palau came under attack. A 60-year-old Ukrainian, an employee of a private cargo handling company, died. Five more foreign citizens, crew members, were injured.

In September, Russian troops attacked Odesa with an “Iskander-M” missile. Her wreckage damaged a civilian ship under the flag of Antigua, and before that the Russians hit a civilian ship with wheat for Egypt in the Black Sea.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.