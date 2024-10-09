Russia hit Odesa region with a ballistic missile. 6 people were killed and another 8 were injured

Russia hit the port infrastructure of the Odesa region with ballistic missiles — 6people were killed and 8 more were injured.

This was reported by the Minister of Community Development Oleksiy Kuleba, as well as the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

All victims are Ukrainians. Currently, they are receiving medical assistance, four are in serious condition.

The port infrastructure was under attack. In particular, the damaged civilian ship under the flag of Panama is the container ship Shui Spirit. This is the third foreign ship attacked by Russia in the last four days.

Odesa region is regularly attacked by the Russian Federation. For example, on October 6, the Russians attacked a civilian ship under the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis, which was in the port of Odesa, loaded with corn grain for export.

And already on October 7, a civilian vessel flying the flag of Palau came under attack. A 60-year-old Ukrainian, an employee of a private cargo handling company, died. Five more foreign citizens, crew members, were injured.

