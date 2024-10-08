Fighters who will join the Ukrainian Legion in Poland will be able to “easily” cross the border

Men who join the Ukrainian Legion in Poland will have the right to cross the border to return for leave and rotation. They will also receive payments.

Consul General of Ukraine in Lublin, Oleg Kuts, stated this in an interview with I.pl.

According to him, by October 4 this year, 196 Ukrainian men from all over Europe submitted applications.

Kuc emphasized that the Ukrainian Legion in Poland is an attempt to overcome the Russian disinformation campaign that Ukrainian soldiers are "sent to the front without appropriate training, uniforms, equipment, that they will simply be "thrown" to the front." He noted that the legion is voluntary — here everyone can learn about the terms and amount of the contract, rights and obligations and "discuss their doubts with the staff."

At the same time, the consul general of Ukraine noted that citizens of other states, except Ukraine, cannot join the legion.

What is the Ukrainian Legion in Poland

The creation of the Ukrainian Legion in Poland is stipulated in the security agreement with Ukraine, which was concluded on July 8, 2024. This new voluntary military formation will recruit Ukrainians living in Poland and the EU.

Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov called on Ukrainians abroad to join the legion. He noted that the volunteers will receive modern training from allies from Poland, Lithuania and other EU countries, and will also be equipped with modern weapons.

In July, Radoslav Sikorsky informed that several thousand people had applied for the Ukrainian Legion, which is being formed on Polish territory.

At the same time, in September, the Minister of Defense of Poland, Władysław Kosyniak-Kamysh, said that the number of Ukrainians who wanted to join the Ukrainian Legion in Poland turned out to be "extremely small".

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.