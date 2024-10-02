Poland stated that very few Ukrainians want to join the Ukrainian Legion

The number of Ukrainians who wanted to join the Ukrainian Legion in Poland turned out to be "extremely small".

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the country Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysh on the air of Wirtualna Polska.

"We are not responsible for recruitment. However, the number of people who had to volunteer from the Ukrainian side is too small," he said.

The fighters of the Ukrainian Legion in Poland were supposed to undergo training, receive weapons and training for the defense of Ukraine. The Polish army was responsible for training, and Ukraine for the recruitment of soldiers. According to the minister, Poland is ready to train Ukrainian soldiers.

He also noted that Poland has already trained about 20 000 Ukrainian soldiers who are now fighting at the front.

What is the Ukrainian Legion in Poland

The creation of the Ukrainian Legion in Poland is stipulated in the security agreement with Ukraine, which was concluded on July 8, 2024. This new voluntary military formation will recruit Ukrainians living in Poland and the EU. Foreigners can also be admitted to it.

The Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov called on Ukrainians abroad to join the legion. He noted that the volunteers will receive modern training from allies from Poland, Lithuania and other EU countries, and will also be equipped with modern weapons.

In July, Radoslaw Sikorsky informed that several thousand people had applied for the Ukrainian Legion, which is being formed on Polish territory.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.