Ukraine and the Czech Republic agreed on the joint production of 155 mm shells

"Ukrainian Bronetekhnika" and the Czech arms manufacturer Czechoslovak Group (CSG) signed an agreement on cooperation in the production of 155-mm and other large-caliber ammunition in Ukraine starting next year.

This was reported by the CSG press service.

Production of 155 mm artillery shells under this cooperation is expected to begin next year.

According to the agreement, CSG will provide the Ukrainian manufacturer with the necessary know-how and help start the production of 155 mm artillery shells directly in Ukraine.

According to the plan, 100 000 ammunition will be produced in 2025, and in 2026 the annual production will exceed 300 000 pieces. Several types of large-caliber ammunition will be produced in the Czech Republic and Ukraine.

How the Czech Republic helps Ukraine with artillery shells

In February 2024, the Czech Republic informed that it had found a way to get 800 000 shells for Ukraine, but they had to be bought. The country called on its allies to invest money in this initiative — it was supported by Canada, Finland, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, France, Great Britain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Lithuania and other countries.

Already in March, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic reported that there may be more projectiles within the scope of the initiative — from 1.5 million. The Czech Republic contracted the first 180 000 ammunition in mid-April.

At the end of June, it became known that the Czech Republic had already supplied Ukraine with 50 000 shells as part of its initiative.

