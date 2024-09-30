Marine Le Pen will appear in court in the case of misuse of EU funds

The leader of the French far-right party "National Union", pro-Russian politician Marine Le Pen will appear in court today in the case of illegal misuse of EU funds. Polls show Le Pen is "as close as ever" to winning the presidential election, but the trial, which begins today, could put an end to her political future.

This is reported by Reuters and Politico.

Together with her, 26 other suspects will be tried, including current and former French legislators and some members of the European Parliament.

All of them are accused of paying the staff of the "National Association" from the funds allocated for the work of the European Parliament.

Funds are allocated to European legislators to cover expenses, including salaries for assistants. However, they do not have the right to use this money for the activities of their party. According to the investigation, the "National Union" party spent a million euros each year on the wages of people who were engaged in intra-party operations. The alleged scheme ran from 2004 to 2016.

Lawyers of the European Parliament believe that Le Pen together with her party "caused not only financial, but also reputational damage to the parliament."

If found guilty, Le Pen could face a maximum sentence of 10 years behind bars and a fine of one million euros. Although such a prison term is unlikely , she also faces a possible five-year ban from running for public office.

Le Pen continues to deny any allegations against her.