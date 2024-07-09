A judicial investigation was opened against Marine Le Pen. She is suspected of illegally financing the 2022 presidential campaign

The Paris prosecutorʼs office opened a judicial investigation against the French pro-Russian politician Marine Le Pen on suspicion of illegal financing of the presidential campaign during the 2022 elections.

Sources told BFMTV.

Prosecutors decided to open an investigation after the National Commission on Campaign Accounts and Political Financing (CNCCFP) prepared a report last April on Le Penʼs campaign account for the 2022 presidential election. The investigation was opened only recently, BFMTV notes.

As the French media explains, during the elections, candidates are prohibited from exceeding the legal spending limit for the presidential campaign.

If candidates follow the rules, the state reimburses them for part of their campaign costs. Otherwise, the CNCCFP may reduce the compensation provided by the state and, if necessary, refer the case for investigation.

Thus, the CNCCFP appealed to the Paris prosecutorʼs office regarding the campaign of Marine Le Pen during the 2022 presidential election. According to the media, Marine Le Pen is not the only candidate of that election who was included in the CNCCFP report. But her case became the reason for initiating an investigation.