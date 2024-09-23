The US presidential candidates Harris and Trump can give separate interviews instead of a debate

The staffs of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump are negotiating with CBS Newsʼ "60 Minutes" to have the politicians do separate interviews instead of a debate.

Axios writes about it.

Previously, they want to release the interviews one by one on October 7 as the finale of the campaign. The CBS News channel is one of the most popular. It can provide presidential candidates with another mass audience a month before the election.

In 2020, an episode of 60 Minutes interviewing Trump and Biden drew 17.4 million viewers, the showʼs largest audience in two years.

Before that, Kamala Harris accepted the invitation of the American TV channel CNN for a debate with Donald Trump on October 23. However, he refused, saying that it was "too late" to hold another debate, because the voting "has already started."

Elections in the USA

This yearʼs presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024. Donald Trump became the Republican candidate in mid-July and presented his vice presidential candidate James David Vance. Vance consistently opposes aid to Ukraine and says that Kyiv will have to cede some territories for a ceasefire.

Incumbent Joe Biden was supposed to be the Democratic nominee, but after an unsuccessful debate with Trump in June, he came under fire and pressure from the leaders and donors of the US Democratic Party. So on July 21, Biden officially announced that he was withdrawing from the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate.

On August 21, Harris became the official candidate of the Democratic Party. Her vice presidential candidate is Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, known for his support of Ukraine and sharp criticism of Trump and Vance.