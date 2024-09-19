Zelensky will go to the United States to speak at the UN General Assembly and present a victory plan to Biden

Next week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi will visit the United States, where, among other things, he will address the UN General Assembly and meet with US President Joe Biden to present his victory plan.

This was reported by the Office of the President and the White House of the USA.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi expects to discuss the details of the victory plan, as well as the support of Ukraine from the United States. The White House says that the meeting of the presidents will take place on September 26. They will discuss Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, including strategic planning for Ukraine and US support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.

The Ukrainian president is also planning meetings with US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, representatives of the United States Congress from both parties, and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

"The president and vice president will emphasize their unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine until it wins this war," the White House added.

Zelenskyi will also meet with representatives of American defense and energy companies, the Ukrainian community and hold bilateral talks with leaders of countries and international organizations on the sidelines of the General Assembly.