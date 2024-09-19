Israel attacks Hezbollah facilities in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are attacking the facilities of the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

This was reported by the IDF press service.

The Israeli military is "destroying the terrorist potential and military infrastructure" of the group.

IDF also emphasizes that Hezbollah has turned South Lebanon into a war zone and has been arming citizensʼ houses, digging tunnels under them and using locals as human shields for decades.

"IDF is working to create security in the north that will allow residents to return to their homes and achieve all other war objectives," the military said.

The day before, Israelʼs Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that the country is moving its main military efforts to the north, because a "new phase" of the war is beginning. Before that, the 98th Airborne Division of the IDF, which had been fighting in the Gaza Strip for months, was deployed in the north of Israel.

In the north, Israel borders Lebanon, where the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group operates. Hezbollah and Israel have been attacking each other since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.