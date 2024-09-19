The European Parliament calls on EU member states to lift restrictions that prevent Ukraine from using Western weapons against legitimate military targets in Russia.

This is stated in the resolution adopted by the European Parliament on September 19. 425 MEPs were in favor, 131 were against, 63 abstained.

The resolution noted that without the lifting of current restrictions, Ukraine cannot fully defend itself and remains vulnerable to attacks on its population and infrastructure.

The MEPs emphasize that insufficient supplies of ammunition and restrictions on their use can nullify all the efforts made in the war. They also express regret over the decrease in bilateral military aid to Ukraine from the EU countries.

Therefore, the European Parliament reiterates its call on European countries to fulfill their commitment to supply Ukraine with one million rounds of ammunition, as well as to accelerate the supply of weapons, air defense systems and ammunition, including TAURUS missiles. They also confirm their position that all EU countries and NATO allies must collectively and individually commit to annual military support for Ukraine in the amount of at least 0.25% of their GDP.

The resolution also calls for expanding sanctions against Russia, Belarus and other countries and organizations that provide Russia with military and dual-use technologies. The MEPs have condemned the transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles and are calling for stronger sanctions against Tehran and North Korea for their involvement in supporting Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

Ban on attacks of Ukraine deep into Russia with Western weapons

Ukraine has long been asking its allies to allow their weapons to be used for long-range strikes deep into Russia. For such purposes, Ukraineʼs arsenal includes, in particular, American ATACMS surface-to-surface long-range missiles and British Storm Shadow long-range missiles.

However, none of these countries gave Ukraine permission to use their weapons for attacks deep into the Russian Federation. The US fears a possible escalation against the background of this decision. They also believe that lifting restrictions on long-range strikes will have no strategic significance in the war, because Russia has moved its most important targets, including aircraft, away from the border and made them inaccessible for strikes.

And Great Britain, in turn, cannot allow such strikes to Ukraine due to resistance from the United States.

Meanwhile, Germany will not allow the Armed Forces to strike with its weapons deep into Russia, even if the allies allow it.