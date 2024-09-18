Lithuania plans to transfer another €40-50 million in aid to Ukraine by the end of the year

Lithuania plans to transfer another €40-50 million in aid to Ukraine by the end of 2024.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Lithuania Laurynas Kasčiūnas at a closed session of the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defense, reports LRT.

This year, Lithuania has already provided €153 million in aid to Ukraine. The country will allocate another €10 million for the production of the Ukrainian missile-drone "Palyanytsia", as well as supply radars, demining equipment and short-range air defense systems.

According to Kasčiūnas, support to Ukraine is based on three key principles: minimal use of the resources of the Lithuanian army with mandatory further compensation, planning for Ukraineʼs future needs and promoting the development of the Lithuanian defense industry.

Also, Lithuania has committed to annually allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP to Ukraine for military aid — currently it is about €190 million.