Air defense, weapons and ammunition. Lithuania announced a new aid package for Ukraine

Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrid Šimonite announced a new package of military aid during the ceremony celebrating the Independence Day of Ukraine in Kyiv.

By September, Vilnius will hand over short-range air defense systems, missiles, anti-drone and other equipment, as well as ammunition and guns. In addition, by the end of autumn, Lithuania hopes to hand over almost 5,000 drones of its own production.

Lithuania also allocates €35 million for the purchase of radars and demining equipment for Ukraine.

Šimonite reported that by the end of 2024, Lithuania will meet and, most likely, exceed its commitment to spend 0.25% of its GDP on aid to Ukraine and on defense. She called on other allies to make the same commitment.