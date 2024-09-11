Latvia, Lithuania and Croatia will allocate new packages of military aid to Ukraine

During the visit to Ukraine on September 11, the leaders of the three countries announced new military aid packages for Ukraine. We are talking about Lithuania, Latvia and Croatia.

Assistance from Latvia

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silinia stated that the aid will include armored personnel carriers. Details of other equipment or the budget of the military package have not been disclosed.

Shmyhal also noted that Latvia plans to transfer solar panels for hospitals to Ukraine. The country also provides energy equipment.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister of Latvia and the Prime Minister of Ukraine discussed the expansion of cooperation in all areas related to the strengthening of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is also about cooperation between defense companies of the countries.

Assistance from Lithuania

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umyerov, announced that Lithuania will provide €10 million to finance Ukrainian "long-range capabilities", in particular the Palyanitsa drone missile. Lithuania will continue to help Ukraine at the level of 0.25% of the countryʼs GDP annually.

Assistance from Croatia

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovich announced the 11th military aid package during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. According to local media hkv.hr, it is about €5 million for Ukrainian energy infrastructure. The Croatian Prime Minister wrote that the entire country has already allocated €300 million in aid to Ukraine.

Politicians discussed humanitarian demining of Ukrainian territories. Particular attention was paid to the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine and the reconstruction of the energy infrastructure.