The Ukrainian defense industry began production of 155-mm artillery shells. This has never happened before.

This was announced by the ex-head of the Ministry of Strategy and Industry and the current freelance adviser to the president on strategic issues Oleksandr Kamyshin in an interview with the Norwegian publication Nettavisen.

"I canʼt say much, but we have started our own production of 155 mm artillery shells," he declared.

According to him, the production of defense equipment in Ukraine has doubled since the start of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war, and will triple by the end of 204.

In August, it became known that Ukraine will produce projectiles based on Norwegian technologies. The Norwegian government has allowed the transfer of defense technology to Ukraine, namely how to create 155 mm projectiles. This happens at the expense of Oslo. Thanks to this, Ukrainian troops will receive ammunition faster.