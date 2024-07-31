Ministry of Strategy and Industry: Ukraine can produce more than 3 million drones per year, but this requires funding

Ukraine has enough capacity to produce more than 3 million drones of various types per year. But this requires funding.

This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries and Industry of Ukraine Hanna Hvozdyar at the Brave1 Precision hackathon, Suspilne reports.

Ukraine can cover only part of these needs, and the rest is covered by foreign partners. In particular, Canada agreed to purchase part of Ukrainian-made drones for the Armed Forces. Negotiations are also being conducted with other countries, in particular with Great Britain.

"We have sufficiently developed the production of various types of drones at the expense of both state and private capacities. More than a million drones — it is clear that they need more than a million ammunition," said Hvozdiar.

Currently, the Ministry of Strategy is developing a line of drones with ammunition, which is necessary for the Ukrainian army — different drones are needed for different needs.