The Ukrainian Prime Minister: Ukraine is ready to produce more than a million drones per year

The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, said that Ukrainian business is ready to produce more than one million drones per year. The government will buy back these drones.

"In 2024, we took quite significant steps to strengthen our own production of weapons. The president set a goal of a million drones. We understand that business and the market in Ukraine are already ready to produce more than a million drones. We will, of course, buy everything that our business can do in order to transfer it to our Defense Forces," said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Shmyhal added that the government allocates "significant funds" for the purchase of weapons specifically from Ukrainian manufacturers. 50% of the funds allocated for the purchase of weapons and military equipment will be used specifically for drones. This is important for maintaining the Ukrainian economy.

Shmyhal believes that the sphere of production of weapons and military equipment is a key industry that will give Ukraine a "quite powerful" influence on GDP, as well as "stability and independence, which our partners expect from us."