The Ukrainian Prime Minister: Ukraine is ready to produce more than a million drones per year

The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, said that Ukrainian business is ready to produce more than one million drones per year. The government will buy back these drones.
"In 2024, we took quite significant steps to strengthen our own production of weapons. The president set a goal of a million drones. We understand that business and the market in Ukraine are already ready to produce more than a million drones. We will, of course, buy everything that our business can do in order to transfer it to our Defense Forces," said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
Shmyhal added that the government allocates "significant funds" for the purchase of weapons specifically from Ukrainian manufacturers. 50% of the funds allocated for the purchase of weapons and military equipment will be used specifically for drones. This is important for maintaining the Ukrainian economy.
Shmyhal believes that the sphere of production of weapons and military equipment is a key industry that will give Ukraine a "quite powerful" influence on GDP, as well as "stability and independence, which our partners expect from us."
- Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in 2024, Ukraine plans to produce one million drones. The head of the Ministry of Statistics Mykhailo Fedorov and the Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin consider this figure to be real.
- Kamyshin also said that in addition to a million FPV drones, there are plans to make more than 10,000 medium-range strike drones with a flight range of hundreds of kilometers and more than a thousand drones with a range of 1,000 km.