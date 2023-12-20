Minister Kamyshin: Ukraine will produce a million FPV drones and thousands of attack UAVs in 2024

The Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin informed that in 2024, Ukraine will produce one million FPV drones, more than 10 000 strike drones with an average flight range of hundreds of kilometers, and more than a thousand drones with a range of 1 000 km or more.

He wrote about this in Telegram.

He confirmed the words of President Volodymyr Zelensky, who announced plans for a million FPV drones at a press conference on December 19.

Kamyshin added that already this month, in December, Ukrainian facilities are producing more than 50 thousand FPV drones. "All production capacities are ready, contracting for 2024 is starting," the minister added.

The number "one million" voiced by Kamyshin and Zelensky is quite realistic. If you do the math, thatʼs about 2 800 drones per day. Conveyor production can handle such volumes.