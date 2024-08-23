Ukraine will produce projectiles based on Norwegian technologies. Oslo will finance it

The government of Norway allowed the transfer of defense technologies to Ukraine. Now 155 mm artillery shells developed by the Nammo company will be able to be produced in Ukraine — and Norway will finance it.

This was announced by the Norwegian government.

The Prime Minister of the country, Jonas Gar Støre, noted that Ukraine has a great need for artillery ammunition to resist Russian aggression. Therefore, the ammunition manufacturer Nammo concluded an agreement that will allow the license production of 155-mm artillery shells to be established in Ukraine. Thanks to this, Ukrainian troops will receive ammunition faster.

Norway will allocate funds to allow Nammo to transfer technology and experience to Ukraine. Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Bart Eide called cooperation with the Ukrainian defense industry a "wise and effective" way to support Ukraine.

In March, the Norwegian government allowed Norwegian defense companies to apply to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for a license to transfer technology to Ukraine. Nammo applied for and received approval.