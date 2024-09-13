Two thieves of Banksyʼs paintings were arrested in London

In Britain, two men are accused of stealing Banksyʼs "Girl with a Balloon" from a gallery in central London. Its value exceeds £270 000 (€320 000).

This is reported by The Guardian.

The painting was stolen on Sunday, September 8. The investigation determined that Larry Fraser, 47, and James Love, 53, broke into the Grove Gallery, broke the locks and stole the work. The police have already returned it.

At first, the British suspects were detained, but on Thursday, September 12, they were released on bail. The trial in this case will be held on October 9 this year.