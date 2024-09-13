Two thieves of Banksyʼs paintings were arrested in London

In Britain, two men are accused of stealing Banksyʼs "Girl with a Balloon" from a gallery in central London. Its value exceeds £270 000 (€320 000).
This is reported by The Guardian.
The painting was stolen on Sunday, September 8. The investigation determined that Larry Fraser, 47, and James Love, 53, broke into the Grove Gallery, broke the locks and stole the work. The police have already returned it.
At first, the British suspects were detained, but on Thursday, September 12, they were released on bail. The trial in this case will be held on October 9 this year.
- Banksy created a series of animalistic graffiti this summer. On Monday, August 5, Banksy painted a goat on the wall near Kew Bridge in Richmond upon Thames, on August 6, two elephants reaching for each other with their trunks, on August 7, three monkeys that appear to be swinging on the bridge of East London Underground Station, on the 8th — a wolf on a satellite dish (the work was stolen a few hours later), on the 9th — two pelicans. Already on August 10, a cougar appeared on one of the billboards in London, and on the 11th, a glass police booth in the city center turned into an aquarium with piranhas. The next day, August 12, Banksy painted a rhinoceros climbing a silver Nissan Micra.
- Banksy doesnʼt sign his works, so people can only guess what he wants to say. However, his works often contain political and social messages, they appear in public places all over the world, in particular in Ukraine. Who is really behind the name Banksy is still unknown.