The President of Romania signed a decree on the transfer of the Patriot system to Ukraine

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree on the transfer of the Patriot system to Ukraine.

This is stated on his website.

Itʼs about the law on the implementation of the "Potential of ground-based air defense". After its publication, all that remained was for the Romanian government to issue an order on the transfer of the Patriot to Ukraine.

Back in June, Bucharest stated it would hand over one of its two Patriot systems to Ukraine on the condition that the allies replace it with a similar air defense system. The "Romanian" Patriot is part of the air defense equipment that NATO countries have promised to provide to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense of Romania said that it will deliver one of the seven systems in the 3+ configuration purchased from the USA. This is the most advanced version of the Patriot defense system, used by the US and almost 20 other NATO allies.