The Parliament of Romania supported the transfer of the Patriot system to Ukraine

The lower house of the Romanian Parliament supported the law that allows the transfer of the Patriot anti-missile defense system to Ukraine. The day before, the draft law was supported by the countryʼs government.

This is reported by Reuters.

Next, the President of Romania Klaus Iohannis must sign the draft law — after that, the government will issue an order on the transfer of Patriot to Ukraine.

In June, Bucharest informed that it would hand over one of its two Patriot systems to Ukraine on the condition that the allies replace it with a similar air defense system. The "Romanian" Patriot is part of the air defense equipment that NATO countries have promised to provide to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense of Romania notes that it will deliver one of the seven systems in the 3+ configuration purchased from the USA. It is the most advanced version of the Patriot defense system and is used by the US and nearly 20 other NATO allies.

In 2017, Romania signed an agreement with the United States to purchase seven Patriot systems worth $4 billion. The first batch was delivered in 2020. Romania currently has four Patriot systems, two of which are already operational.