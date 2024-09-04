“New energy is needed.” Zelensky is about changes in the Cabinet of Ministers

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, commenting on the changes in the government, said that the Cabinet needs "new energy".

The president stated this at a briefing with the Prime Minister of Ireland Simon Harris.

"I have already spoken about rebooting our Cabinet of Ministers, many ministries.... We need new energy today, and these steps are related to the strengthening of our state in various directions," Zelensky said.

At the same time, the president said that he cannot predict what the ministers will do after their dismissal.

"Today, I cannot predict what this or that minister will do. There will be answers when they are offered certain positions. It is too early to talk about it now," he said.

What preceded

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about possible changes in the government back in the summer. Thus, on July 15, at a meeting with journalists, he stated that "there may be changes [in the government]."

On September 3, five ministers — Oleksandr Kamyshin, Denys Malyuska, Ruslan Strilets, Iryna Vereshchuk, and Olha Stefanishyna — submitted their resignations to the Verkhovna Rada, and on September 4 they were joined by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba.

Already on September 4, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine agreed to dismiss the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Ruslan Strilets and the Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska. There were not enough votes for the dismissal of Iryna Vereshchuk, and the dismissal of Dmytro Kuleba was not considered at the meeting.