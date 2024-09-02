An electronic bracelet was removed from the mayor of Mukachevo Baloha

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) removed the electronic bracelet, but extended until October 23 the remaining duties assigned to the mayor of Mukachevo (Transcarpathian region) Andriy Baloha.

This information was confirmed to Babel by HACC.

"By the decision of the HACC investigative judge, Mayor Mukachevo was relieved of the obligation to use an electronic means of control. He is also allowed to leave the borders of Mukachevo to the borders of Transcarpathia," the court reported.

Transparency International Ukraine notes that Baloha continued the following duties:

to come to the prosecutorʼs detective, the investigating judge, the court at the first summons;

not to leave the Transcarpathian region without permission;

to notify about a change of place of residence and work;

refrain from communicating with suspects and witnesses;

hand over foreign passports.

The judge removed the bracelet from Baloha because it "has a negative impact on the suspectʼs life process, and therefore exerts an excessive influence on the suspectʼs rights and freedoms."

This was requested by Balohaʼs defenders, because the electronic bracelet allegedly works unstable in conditions of constant power outages.

Also, the bracelet was removed from the ex-head of the department of the city council in Transcarpathia Artur Samilyak. He, as well as Baloha, was allowed to travel around the Transcarpathian region without the permission of the prosecutor or the court.