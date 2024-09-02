An electronic bracelet was removed from the mayor of Mukachevo Baloha

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) removed the electronic bracelet, but extended until October 23 the remaining duties assigned to the mayor of Mukachevo (Transcarpathian region) Andriy Baloha.
This information was confirmed to Babel by HACC.
"By the decision of the HACC investigative judge, Mayor Mukachevo was relieved of the obligation to use an electronic means of control. He is also allowed to leave the borders of Mukachevo to the borders of Transcarpathia," the court reported.
Transparency International Ukraine notes that Baloha continued the following duties:
- to come to the prosecutorʼs detective, the investigating judge, the court at the first summons;
- not to leave the Transcarpathian region without permission;
- to notify about a change of place of residence and work;
- refrain from communicating with suspects and witnesses;
- hand over foreign passports.
The judge removed the bracelet from Baloha because it "has a negative impact on the suspectʼs life process, and therefore exerts an excessive influence on the suspectʼs rights and freedoms."
This was requested by Balohaʼs defenders, because the electronic bracelet allegedly works unstable in conditions of constant power outages.
Also, the bracelet was removed from the ex-head of the department of the city council in Transcarpathia Artur Samilyak. He, as well as Baloha, was allowed to travel around the Transcarpathian region without the permission of the prosecutor or the court.
- NABU and SAP detained the mayor of Mukachevo Andriy Baloha and the former MP Mykhailo Lan on June 25. According to the investigation, the mayor of Mukachevo obtained a decision at a session of the city council to sell the plot to the Lanʼs private company at an almost 9 times lower price. He referred to the assessment of the expert commission, the owner of which could receive a bribe. According to the scheme, land with a market value of 84.6 million hryvnias was sold for only 9.6 million hryvnias.
- On June 26, Baloha was sent to custody (but the next day bail was posted for him), on June 27, Lan and Samilyak were sent to custody.