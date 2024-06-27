Bail was posted for Mayor Mukachevo, who is suspected of fraud with land

A bail of 30 million hryvnias was made for the mayor of Mukachevo Andrii Baloha.

His lawyer Yevhen Startsev informed Suspilne about this.

The lawyer noted that it is not known exactly when Baloha will be released, as "this is a long procedure."

At the same time, the following obligations remain imposed on Baloha: to arrive at every request, not to be separated from Mukachevo, to inform about a change of place of residence and place of work, to refrain from communication with witnesses, to deposit foreign passports and wear an electronic bracelet.

What preceded

On June 25, law enforcement officers detained the mayor of Mukachevo Andrii Baloha and the former deputy, and now the chairman of the Mukachevo district council, Mykhailo Lanyo, in the case of fraud during the sale of the territory of the "Avangard" stadium, located in the center of the city.

Artur Samilyak, the former head of the communal property and land relations department of the Mukachevo city council, also appears in the case.

According to the investigation, the mayor of Mukachevo obtained a decision at the session of the city council to sell the plot to the private company Lanyo at an almost 9 times lower price. He referred to the assessment of the expert commission, the owner of which could receive a bribe. Under the scheme, land with a market value of 84.6 million hryvnias was sold for only 9.6 million hryvnias.

On June 26, Baloha was sent under arrest. The next day, Samilyak and Lanyo were taken into custody with bail of 5 and 30 million hryvnias, respectively.