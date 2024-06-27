The court sent the ex-official of the city council Mukachevo, suspected of fraud with land, under arrest

On June 27, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) sent Mukachevo city council official Artur Samilyak under arrest in the case of land fraud.
This is written by the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP).
Samilyak held the position of head of the municipal property and land relations department of the city council from September 2022 to mid-April 2024.
He was sent under arrest for 2 months with the alternative of paying 5 million hryvnias as bail.
- On June 25, law enforcement officers detained the mayor of Mukachevo Andriy Baloha and former MP Mykhailo Lanyo. According to the investigation, the mayor of Mukachevo obtained a decision at the session of the city council to sell the plot to the private company Lanyo at an almost 9 times lower price. He referred to the assessment of the expert commission, the owner of which could receive a bribe. According to the scheme, land with a market value of 84.6 million hryvnias was sold for only 9.6 million hryvnias.
- The next day, June 26, Baloha was sent under arrest with bail in the amount of 30 million hryvnias.