The court sent the ex-official of the city council Mukachevo, suspected of fraud with land, under arrest

On June 27, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) sent Mukachevo city council official Artur Samilyak under arrest in the case of land fraud.

This is written by the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP).

Samilyak held the position of head of the municipal property and land relations department of the city council from September 2022 to mid-April 2024.

He was sent under arrest for 2 months with the alternative of paying 5 million hryvnias as bail.