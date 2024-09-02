A petition to lower the mobilization age to 50 has garnered 25 000 signatures

An electronic petition with a call to reduce the mobilization age of men from 60 to 50 has garnered more than 25 000 signatures. Now it should be considered by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The petition was published on the website of the official online representation of the President of Ukraine on July 5, 2024.

The author of the petition Andriy Azarov wrote in the text that lowering the mobilization age is necessary to "improve the economic situation in the country."

Before the full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine, the minimum conscription age was 27. In May 2023, the Rada supported lowering the conscription age to 25, and in June 2024, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed this law. This made it possible to mobilize men aged 25 and 26.

Currently, the upper age limit for mobilization is 60 years.

According to the member of the Committee on National Security and Defense, the MP from "Servant of the People" Fedir Venislavskyi, Ukraineʼs partners call for lowering the mobilization age to 18 years.