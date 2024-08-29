Ukraine hit the “Atlas” oil depot in Russiaʼs Rostov region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation confirmed the attack on the “Atlas” oil depot in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation on the night of August 28. There, a fire broke out on the territory of the facilityʼs vertical tanks — fire engines were called in to extinguish it.

It was a joint operation of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) and Special Operations Forces (SOF), which was reported by Babel sources yesterday.

"Atlas" specializes in the supply of petroleum products for the Russian Armed Forces. In August 2020, the Russian media wrote that joint exercises of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and the Russian Reserve took place on the basis of the plant as part of the Kavkaz-202o exercises.

Ukraine also attacked the “Zenit” oil depot in the Kirov region, which is more than 1 400 km from the border, and the field artillery depot of the Russian military group Zakhid in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation. Detailed information on the consequences is currently being clarified.

"The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and stop armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff said.